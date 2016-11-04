Firefighters to stress safety tips in free event

Firefighters from Burgess Hill are putting on a free event to give advice on electrical safety within the home.

The safety event is being held at Church Walk, Burgess Hill, from 11am to 1pm, on Thursday, November 24, and is part of Electrical Fire Safety Week (EFSW), which runs from November 21 to November 27.

A spokesman from Burgess Hill Fire Station said: “We will be giving out advice to local residents regarding general electrical safety within the home, although the main focus of the UK wide event is counterfeit goods and how unsafe they can be.”

Every year, Electrical Safety First works with the government’s Fire Kills campaign to promote electrical fire safety in the home.

More than half of all accidental house fires are caused by electricity. And nine out of ten electrical fires are caused by electrical products, Electrical Safety First report.

During EFSW, Electrical Safety First works closely with fire and rescue services across the UK to raise awareness of electrical fire risks and the simple steps that people can take to avoid a devastating fire in their homes.

Their campaigns offer general safety messages as well as focusing on areas in the home and specific types of product that offer a particular risk.

People can follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #EFSW.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.