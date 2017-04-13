Firefighters warn of smoking dangers

Firefighters will be making a visit to Burgess Hill this month to help raise awareness of the dangers of smoking at home.

Crews are urging anyone who smokes to take ‘extra care’ to avoid a potential fire, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman said.

Firefighters will be visiting the Brow Medical Centre this month to offer safety advice and guidance to smokers.

Adrian Carter, WSFRS Intervention and Prevention deputy manager, said: “There are a number of very simple steps all smokers can take in order to protect their home and loved ones from a potential fire, from ensuring you never fall asleep with a cigarette in hand to double checking cigarettes are always put out properly.

“However, we always advocate that the best form of smoking fire safety is cessation.”

Get help with stopping here.

