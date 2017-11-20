First phases of Northern Arc development to be revealed at exhibition

People are invited to a public exhibition to find out about the first phases of the Northern Arc – a key strategic development in Burgess Hill proposed in the District Plan.

The exhibition will be held over two days to provide an update on the progress of the forthcoming applications.

One is Rydon Homes’ application for 460 homes with a refurbished play area and public open space at Freeks Farm.

The other is Gleeson Strategic Land’s separate application area south of the A2300 for 200 homes with a neighbourhood hub and 43,000 sqm of employment floorspace plus a new road link between the A2300 and A273 Jane Murray Way.

Representatives will be on-hand to discuss the proposals and to answer any questions residents might have.

The public exhibition is being held at Martlets Hall on Friday (November 24), between 4.30pm and 7.30pm, and on Monday (November 27), between 2pm and 7pm.