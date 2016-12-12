Fish dish recalled due to botulinum toxin concerns

A range of pre-packaged fish is being recalled by its manufacturer over botulism concerns.

Monolith UK Ltd is recalling its Chilled Dried Salted Common Roach due to concerns over the company’s procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum

The product has been linked to botulism cases in Germany and is being recalled in the UK as a precautionary measure.

Manufacturing controls to prevent the growth and toxin production of Clostridium botulinum - which can lead to the potentially fatal food poisoning botulism - could not be demonstrated by the maker of the product, hence the recall.

The affected product is the 200g pack size of Monolith’s Chilled Dried Salted Common Roach with date code: 110010 and Best Before dates of 19 December 2016, and 26 December 2016.

No other Monolith UK Ltd products are known to be affected.

Any customer having bought any of the above products should not eat it; instead, they should return it to the store from where it was bought for a refund.