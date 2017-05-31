‘Food laced with poison’ found around popular dog walking sites

Dog owners are being urged to remain vigilant after a series of incidents of food laced with poison being found around popular dog walking sites in Burgess Hill.

The town council said there had been reports of incidents in Batchelor’s Farm, Bedelands, Jane Murray Way, Ditchling Common and Fairfield Recreation Ground.

Councillor Pru Moore, leader of the council, said: “The last few weeks have been very worrying and distressing for dog owners.

“It is beyond anyone’s comprehension that someone is going out to kill or cause great suffering to any animal and I would make a personal appeal to the public and that is somebody out there must have an idea of who this person might be.

“Please, please report your suspicions to the police before any more animals are killed.”

Jenny Edwards, 57, practice manager at Ark Veterinary Group in Burgess Hill, sent a warning to dog owners on Facebook after she said poisoned corned beef was found in Jane Murray Way on May 24.

She sent another alert after food contained with unknown pellets and sharp objects was found inside bread at Fairfield Recreation Ground.

She said: “We haven’t treated any of the dogs here but we have several guide dogs and we wanted to let people know that it was happening.

“I was really shocked and I have a dog as well. You don’t often see them eat unless you really watch them. This makes you extra vigilant.”

Cootes Veterinary Clinic in Gatehouse Lane, Burgess Hill treated a dog last week with suspected food poisoning from corn beef, found in Jane Murray Way.

A spokesman said: “When the dog was sick there did not seem to be any evidence of this so we didn’t know for sure.

“We put the dog on a drip which made it sick and it got better.

“The owner said they had seen some and put it in the bin as it was suspicious and in the middle of the path.

“She said a guy walking his dog said to her he had seen some too and kicked it down the undergrowth.

“This concerned the woman as her dog was right near this and dogs like to rummage around and could easily find this.”

People who find anything suspicious can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

They are also asked to take photos if possible and take these to their local vets.

