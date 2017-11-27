Former church building may become a hairdressers

A building in Horsham town centre which has been used as a church for the past 150 years may soon be turned into a hairdressing salon.

Planning approval is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of the former Gospel Hall in Denne Road - a conservation area - into a hairdressers.

The gospel hall moved into new premises - Appleyard House in Brighton Road, Horsham - earlier this year.

Applicants say that the change of use of the building to a hairdressers ‘will create a unique establishment, making full use of the building’s existing character and design.’

They say it will also mean a jobs’ boost with around six full-time staff and two part-time staff operating from 8am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am - 5pm on Sundays.

In a statement to the council, they say: “The hours of opening are considered to be consistent with surrounding uses and entirely appropriate for a city centre location and accordingly will have no impact on any adjacent neighbours.

“The applicant considers that the proposed use will add vitality and increasethe long-term viability of the site within the primary shopping area.”