Former MVV Maastricht star Thomas Verheydt believes he has the ability to score goals in England

Thomas Verheydt is not feeling the pressure as he bids to become Crawley Town’s main goal-getter this season.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward completed a move to Reds earlier in the summer on a three-year deal from Eerste Divisie side MVV Maastricht.

For Verheydt, it’s a first move away from his homeland but he believes he has what it takes be a success story this season.

The Dutchman has big boots to fill, after summer departure James Collins became the first Crawley player to net more than 20 goals in a season last term.

Despite looking like Collins’ replacement, Verheydt is not placing any pressure on himself in terms of goal targets for the upcoming campaign.

He said: “I’m not placing any pressure on myself and the gaffer (Harry Kewell) has told me the same as well. I’m still new to the country, it’s a new league for me, but I believe I have the ability to score goals in England.

“People would tell me back in Holland I was a player suited to play in England, so I’m delighted to have been given the chance to play here.

“As with any move, it’s going to take time to adapt but I feel confident I have what it takes to do well here at Crawley.”

Since his arrival earlier in the month, Verheydt only featured in three of Crawley’s seven pre-season friendlies.

A personal issue forced him to back home for a couple of days but the Dutch forward has played some part in Harry Kewell’s side’s final three pre-season games.

Verheydt admits it’s not be an ideal pre-season for himself but has no doubt he’ll be ready for Crawley’s League 2 curtain-raiser with Port Vale on Saturday.

He added: “I’m a couple of weeks behind the other boys in terms of fitness but I’ve been working hard and will be ready. A full 90 minutes may be a little far but I’ll give 100 per cent for whatever length of time I’m on the field.

“Slowly I’m getting there and being involved in each of the final three friendlies has helped a great deal.”

The 25-year-old had very little knowledge of Crawley prior to joining, revealing a major factor in his decision to sign being Reds head coach Harry Kewell.

Kewell played internationally for Australia, while also playing in the Premier League with both Leeds United and Liverpool.

Verheydt hopes the Aussie can help take his game to a new level and said: “Harry (Kewell) was a massive part of me coming to Crawley. When I found out he was the trainer, it made me want to join even more. He’s done a great deal in his playing career and hopefully he can help me reach a new level in my time in England.”