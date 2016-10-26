Free posters to tell trick-or-treaters if they are welcome this Halloween

Free Halloween posters are being provided by Mid Sussex District Council and Sussex Police to tell trick-or-treaters if they are welcome to call.

The ‘no trick or treat’ and ‘trick or treaters welcome’ posters can be picked up from the district council offices, town council help points or can be printed online.

The posters aim to ask revellers to be respectful of people who do not wish to take part in the trick-or-treat ritual.

“Dressing up for Halloween and asking for sweet treats is great fun for children but there are members of the community who are nervous about people calling at their home after dark,” said councillor Norman Webster.

He added: “We want everyone to enjoy the evening of October 31 so we are encouraging people to display one of these posters in their front window to either welcome trick-or-treaters to call, or to ask them not to stop this time.

“It only takes a minute to download one of the posters or to collect one from the council offices so make sure you’re ready for Halloween and grab one today.”

Many young children will be putting on their scariest costumes and taking to the streets to celebrate Halloween and the council still urge that there will be lots of fun activities taking place across the district but there are members of the community who may not wish to participate in the celebrations.

The district council’s anti-social behaviour co-ordinator has visited a number of schools alongside representatives from Sussex Police to raise awareness among young people about how they can be perceived at this time.

The co-ordinator said that groups of young people in high spirits and scary costumes can be ‘intimidating for some residents’ and students were asked ‘not to approach properties displaying the ‘no trick-or-treat’ signs’.

In recent weeks a small minority of people have tried to scare or intimidate other people whilst dressed as clowns and the council also advise people to avoid dressing up as clowns as ‘it is unlikely to result in a positive reaction from the public’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.