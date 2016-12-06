‘Friendly’ community shed opens new doors

Burgess Hill Shed has opened its brand new doors to the community.

The larger and permanent premises, at the Burnside Centre in Victoria Road was provided by West Sussex County Council (WSCC), following the success of the start-up club, held in temporary locations earlier this year.

Since moving in August, chair of trustees and workshop manager, Eric Palmer, said members and volunteers have been ‘hard at work building benches and equipping the workshop.

“It is very ideal and the best premises around for us, it feels like finding gold,” said Eric.

He added: “It is very difficult to find any premises in Burgess Hill so we feel very lucky that this workshop was vacant – we are now looking forward to be up and running and to built our membership.”

The new workshop boasts traditional and modern equipment and is ‘ideal’ for craft activities such as carpentry, cabinet making, wood carving, turning, light metalwork and modelling.

The ‘shed’ group was set up by Eric in March and kicked off in the summer, gaining 20 members so far.

The club offers a ‘relaxing, friendly and safe environment’ and helps disadvantaged people who may be lonely or socially isolated. The club is hoping to secure 50 members by the end of this year.Burgess Hill Shed is open to anyone over 18 and is seeking to work with community organisations and groups who share similar aims and whose members may benefit from shed activities.

Since opening, the shed is proving to be a ‘real hit with members’ – who are enjoying the ‘sense of purpose and camaraderie that naturally comes from sharing and working together in exciting and meaningful ways’.

Anyone interested is welcome to come along to the shed’s open days which are every Tuesday and Wednesday, between 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Alternatively, people who wish to join can email shed@bhshed.org.uk or call 01444 236743.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/