From one surprise to another Dad and daughter show is a hit

Eighteen-year-old Phoebe Holder approached Mid Downs Radio to help her father realise a long term dream of presenting on the radio.
Mark Holder then surprised his daughter on her birthday by having Phoebe as a special guest on his radio show slot.
