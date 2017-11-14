Fruit drink is a hit for judges at national level

A local fruit juice company has scooped two awards at a prestigious ceremony in London.

Wobblegate, based at Bolney, won the Fruit Cider category as well as the Cold Beverages, Juices and Smoothies category in the Quality Drink Awards.

The event, held on November 9, recognises the best in the industry.

It was a tough competition with many nominations - but the team at Wobblegate are ecstatic with the result.

Tom Stephens, managing director at Wobblegate, was thankful to his customers and the feedback they provide.

He said: “We are thrilled to have won Q Awards for our cider and fruit juice.

“Our customers give us great feedback on our products, so it is wonderful to receive these awards from the acclaimed judges.”

The Wobblegate Crushed Fruit Juice Apple and Rasberry flavour, which retails from £1.70, is available across the local area and was a hit with judges.

Their cider, the Eden Four Berries Cider, is available from £1.99 and can also be purchased at local Co-Operative stores and some off licence and pubs across the area.

The rising business offers local prouduce across the Mid Sussex area but does have aspirations to become recognised at a national level.

The efforts of the team have been highlighted on several occasions by taking home other accolades, from awards such as the Sussex Food and Drink Awards and Great Taste Awards.

Mr Stephens has help from friends Peter Hazell, and Chris Blin-Stoyle.

The trio are all from Haywards Heath.

Peter Hazell, who is a director at Wobblegate, says momentum is building at the business and it is a real honour to be continually recognised locally and nationally.

He said: “Winning these awards gives us the motivation to hit the ground running and really push this British product.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and continue doing what we do.

“It can be a challenge at times as we are working 24/7 to do a great job of this but it is all worthwhile.

“Hopefully with all the things going on and having some wholesalers under our belt we can get into supermarkets who want to promote British produce.

“At this time of Brexit it is all about making the real produce for the people of Britain.

“We are producing more to give us the foundations to support all that is going on and going forward with that,”

Mr Hazell has been supporting the company since 2009 assisting with the presentation of the product.

He added: “What we do is all about standing out from anyone else.

“We are a local business but continue to have national aspirations.

“To know that people are out there and appreciate what we do is great. It puts a spring in our step.

“We are proud to be British and share this through the business.”

www.wobblegate.co.uk