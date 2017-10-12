Fruit juice business shortlisted for UK small producer of the year

A local fruit juice business has been shortlisted for the UK Small Producer of the Year award.

Wobblegate, based at Bolney, has been nominated for the category following a national search for small businesses offering quality products.

The company was the brainchild of Tom Stephens, who launched the company with his father Glyn Stephens in 2009.

Tom says the team are pleased with their achievements since launching.

He said: “It’s great to get to this stage.

“We started Wobblegate and never thought we would be winning awards like the Quality Food Awards. Now this could be our third.”

Fruit is grown on a farm in Mid Sussex and is eventually squeezed into juice bottles ready to be sold.

Their prime revenue is made by selling on to retailers. But locals are becoming more aware of the hype and are interested in the juicy bottles.

Mr Stephens, 32, is the managing director of the business with help from friends Peter Hazell, 32, and Chris Blin-stoyle, 29.

The trio are all from Haywards Heath.

Peter Hazell, who supports with the branding of Wobblegate, says it has been great to see the product develop.

He said: “This recent news is very exciting.

“To know that people are out there and appreciate what we do is great. It puts a spring in our step.”

Mr Hazell has been working for the company full time since December of last year. However, he has been on the journey since 2009 assisting with the presentation of the product.

He added: “What we do is all about standing out from anyone else.

“We are a local business but have national aspirations.

“It is quite amazing to see what Tom has done since the beginning.

“The apples we use are English and we want to put apple juice back on the breakfast table. We are proud to be British and share this through the business.”

The Quality Food Awards work the Co-operative. All finalists will get the chance to present their product at the supermarkets head office in Manchester.

To browse the range of different products on offer by Wobblegate click here.