Frustration after village Co-op burgled for fourth time

Lindfield Co-op’s store manager has spoken of his frustration following a burglary in the early hours of this morning.

Intruders stole £2,000 cash and cigarettes at around 1.30am. Read our original story here.

Picture: Eddie Howland

Store manager Matt Askey, 29, who lives in Hailsham, has been working at the convenience store in Lindfield High Street since June.

He said: “Unfortunately this is the fourth burglary in the last four to five months.

“The staff are not that worried as the burglaries are all late at night and seem to be professional.

“They are in and out in ten minutes and they know what they want before they even come into the building.

Picture: Eddie Howland

“Police are great and come straight to us, and forensics. A crow bar was left behind this time, so that is some sort of evidence at least.”

The 29-year-old said the last three burglaries were of similar nature, with cigarettes and cash being the target.

“It is frustratiing – I don’t know why we have been targeted,” he said.

“Maybe it is because we are in a quiet area and it is a small village, I don’t know.

“It is also frustrating for us as we lose out on trade. Today we lost out on four hours as we had to close for forensics to come in.”

Matt confirmed the store has re-opened.