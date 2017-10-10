Fun activities at young carers event this month

Burgess Hill Youth is hosting their 50th event for young carers aged six to 16 on Tuesday, October 24.

The event is being held at St Paul’s Catholic College from 10am to 4pm.

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who is sick, disabled or has mental health problems, or is misusing drugs or alcohol.

They may be someone who has direct caring responsibilities or they may be someone whose life is affected as a result of living with someone who has these conditions.

A programme of fun activities are planned including t-shirt creations, arts, crafts, cake making, decorating, sports, and much more.

To book a space please pop into Burgess Hill’s Help Point in Church Walk and complete a booking form.

If people have any questions please contact Jennifer via jennifer@burgesshill.gov.uk or 01444 238207, between 9-3pm.