Fun day for all at Town Day

Victoria Park will host the Haywards Heath Town Day, with a number of attractions including a fairground, miniature railway, climbing wall and on-stage entertainment.

The annual event, organised by Haywards Heath Town Council, will kick off at 12 noon and will finish at 4.30pm, on September 9.

The event on September 9, promises to offer fun for all the family. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Town mayor councillor James Knight will officially open the event and his chosen charity for this year’s event, the Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity will be there.

At noon, the Mewes Veterinary Practice will begin registration for the dog show competitions including categories such as the ‘scruffiest dog’ and the ‘dog with the best trick.’

With help from Oathall Community College students, Haywards Heath Twinning Association will be running a pop-up café serving tea, coffee and traditional home-made cakes.

The café is called Bonstein in recognition of the towns twinned with Haywards Heath; Bondues and Traunstein. Conversation in French and German will be encouraged.

There will be more than 70 stalls and pitches. Some are voluntary groups, such as Haywards Heath Women’s Institute and St Peter and St James Hospice, who will be showcasing their work and fundraising for community projects through tombola, plant and cake sales, bric-a- brac and

more.

This year charities will be joined by craft and jewellery stalls including Color Discovery who sell beautiful stylish scarves and Organika-Gems who sell handcrafted jewellery, selected minerals and fossils.

Votre Belle Maison’s gorgeous soaps and bath bombs will also be on offer. All of the stalls will provide an opportunity for some early Christmas shopping.

Local performers, No Strings Attached, a cappella group, composed of five voices will sing favourite pop songs.

Cylvian Flynn of Stars in their Eyes fame will astound audiences with covers of Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner songs and local rock band Cigarette Hearts will be closing the day with a bang.

Town mayor councillor James Knight said: “The Town Day is a wonderful community event where you can have fun and help raise funding for good causes.”

The town council would like to thank sponsors, Hamptons International, The Orchards, P & S Gallagher, Gray, Hooper Holt and CALA Homes for their support.

The event promises to offer fun for all the family.

For more information, please call the council on 01444 455694 or email fatima.mirza@haywardsheath.gov.uk.

