Fun for parents and toddlers at nursery open day

Young people will get a hands on experience at a nursery open day this October.

The event on October 16 at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery will see parents and children participate in the varied activities for babies and toddlers.

Parents will be given an insight regards all that happens behind the scenes on a normal working day.

Activities will include cooking, yoga, sensory exploration, treasure baskets, sing and sign, numeracy and phonics.

Gemma Burnett, nursery manager, says their doors are always open to parents at special days throughout the year.

She said: “Parents can come in and get a real feel for what their child does here.

“This year however we have launched our new Discovery Week with a whole range of different activities that will really give existing and prospective families an insight into every day life in the nursery.

“We are all looking forward to a really fun week!”