Fundraising page set up for daughter of motorcyclist killed in crash

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the daughter of a Crawley motorcyclist who died in a crash near Gatwick.

Michael Armstrong, 25, of Hampden Close, Crawley, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with two other cars on Gatwick Road last Wednesday (May 3).

His family has since set up a Justgiving page raising money to for his daughter Scarlett.

As of Monday (May 8) the page had collected more than £800 which will go towards creating an investment fund for the four-and-a-half-year-old.

Michael was described by his family as a ‘kind and generous’ man.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RememberMichaelforScarlett

