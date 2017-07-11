Fusebox warning after fire damages kitchen

Firefighters are urging all West Sussex residents to check their properties have fuseboxes that include modern circuit breakers following a fire last week caused by an electrical fault.

Crews from Crawley and Horsham dealt with the fire at a property in Gossops Green which started in an extension lead behind the microwave and toaster in the kitchen.

The fire service says that the advent of new technology means we are using more and more electrical appliances in the home, so the risk of electrical accidents is higher than ever before.

Circuit breakers are automatic protection devices in the fusebox that switch off a circuit if they detect a fault.

Mark Hayter, WSFRS Fire Investigation Officer, commented; “Unfortunately, the old wire fuses in this property did not trip the electrics early enough to stop a fire from igniting. It’s very important that residents and home-owners check their fuseboxes to ensure they are in line with current standards.

“Any electrical work, including the installation of circuit breakers, should be carried out by a qualified electrician.

“No matter how careful you are accidents can happen so make sure you have a smoke alarm on every level of your home and ensure they are tested regularly.”

For more information on electrical safety in the home, including fuseboxes and circuit breakers, visit Electrical Safety First’s website.