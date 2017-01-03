Garden centre Christmas tips donated to youth charity

Staff at The Barn Coffee Shop and Restaurant at South Downs Nurseries, Hassocks, have donated their Christmas tips of £225 to The Budding Foundation, which supports young people in Sussex. Manager Karin Reinger and Rosie Tate handed the cash to the charity’s founder, Clive Gravett.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by the support that all the customers and staff at the centre have shown the charity since we opened The Museum of Gardening there earlier this year and would like to thank everyone for their donations.”

For further information about the charity and the work it does with young people, visit www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk.