Gardeners recognised in annual bloom competition

The Haywards Heath in Bloom competition has been a success.

Now in its twentieth year, the awards recognise efforts made by locals to improve the appearance of the town.

The categories were Best Kept Garden, Best Kept Allotments and Best Kept Business.

Café Rouge, on The Broadway, was crowned Best Kept Business.

Eric Hochholczer, assistant manager at the cafe, says the team are delighted with the result.

He said: “There was lots of hard work put in to making this happen.

“A regular customer helps with making it look so beautiful. She has been our hero.

“The customers love our garden and I think it is important everyone from across the area gets involved with gardening.”

First place for the Best Kept Garden went to four people – Betty Higgins of Franklands, Gordon Blackwell of Ashenground, Brenda Willis of Lucastes and Bolnore and David and Gillian Duley of the Heath Ward.

Top places for Best Kept Allotments went to Alburd Damane at America Lane, Roger Fox of Oathall Avenue, Ramune Murauskaite of Summerhill Lane and Tony Hardy of Vale Road.