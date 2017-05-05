Gardens exclusively open for hospice

A number of gardens in Sussex will be opening this spring for St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley.

Visitors can enjoy the exclusive and private gardens, not usually open to the public, as part of the hospice’s Open Gardens season.

One of the gardens this year includes Birchanger in Balcombe, which is celebrating 40 years of opening its family-friendly seven-acre garden.

The garden will open on Sunday May 14, between 2pm and 5.30pm.

Visitors will be able to admire rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, a lily pond, small lake and a Etruscan-style temple.

Homemade cakes and teas will also be served by The Haywards Heath Friends Group.

Warnham Park in Horsham will open on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28, between 12pm and 4.30pm.

Visitors can look out for the park’s herd of red deer as they enjoy the scenery, which boasts mixed borders, a ha-ha, a walled vegetable garden and a pretty woodland walk.

Caroline Lucas, who owns Warnham Park with her husband, Jonathan, said: “We’ve supported St Catherine’s over many years and Open Gardens is our latest venture.

“We support the hospice as a local charity in memory of my father who died in 1972 with no hospice care available for him.

We so admire the quality end of life care that the hospice gives to so many people.”

Last year, Open Gardens raised more than £22,000 for St Catherine’s, helping the hospice to be there for people when life comes full circle.

To find out more and for the full list of gardens please visit: www.stch.org.uk/opengardens, or call 01293 447361.

Alternatively email comfun@stch.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.