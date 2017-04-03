Gatwick fatal crash victim named

A man who died in a crash at Gatwick Airport has been named by police.

Dainius Mingaila, 25, of Dalton Close, Crawley, died after a black Volkswagen Passat collided with his silver Yamaha motorcycle on March 10.

The collision took place along Perimeter Road South at around 2pm.

The 42-year-old man who was driving the Passat was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Abode.

