Get set for Horsham’s fun English Festival

Today marks the start of two days of dance, music and entertainment as the annual Horsham English Festival kicks off.

The fun begins with a riot of colour, music and dance celebrating the 25th Broadwood Morris Day of Dance from 10.30am with a procession of dancers who will then disperse throughout the town performing a variety of dance traditions.

There will also be an opportunity for children to have a go at learning circus skills while at 3pm the day will transform into an open air barn dance at the Carfax bandstand where everyone is invited to go along and join in the dancing.

Meanwhile, market traders in the Carfax will be themeing their stalls in keeping with the event and a group of classic Morris cars will be displayed at The Forum.

Tomorrow (Sunday) Horsham Folk Club and friends will be presenting a free concert with an outstanding selection of performers including Julie Roberts, Rhythm & Sole Dance Company, The Show Choir, Okee Dokee, The Rocking Bankers and Dave Toye. The concert will take place on the Carfax bandstand between 11am and 4pm.

Elsewhere visitors will be treated to such spectacles as King Henry the Eighth and his Tudor Court, race winning bikes from Dresda Motorcycles, British classic car and motorcycle displays including an HWM Aston Martin courtesy of the Aston Martin Owners Club, children’s story-telling and fairground activities.

The legendary Loxwood Joust team will take over the Market Square for a mini-festival of medieval mayhem.

There will also be plently of locally-produced food and drinks available to enjoy while the festivities continue. These include a number of vehicle displays which will leave in a mass parade through the Carfax at 3pm.

A hog roast will be available from traders Pig in a Jacket and Garlic Wood Farm. Loxwood Mead and Hepworth’s Real Ales will also be present.