Girlguiding honours valued local volunteer

Local guiding leader Janet Samuel has been presented with Girlguiding’s Laurel Award, a national award given in recognition of outstanding service to Guiding.

Janet has been involved in Guiding for 48 years. She has worked locally in the Burgess Hill area as a leader with the Senior Section and currently as a leader with Rainbows, the youngest members, as well as being District Commissioner.

The Award recognises service at a wider level and Janet worked tirelessly as County Commissioner for Sussex Central from 2007 – 2012 including ensuring that all the girls and young women had a memorable Guiding centenary year in 2010.

Beyond Sussex Janet has used her talents helping to organise the special event Kaboom, when over 6,000 Girlguiding members had a great experience at the Science Museum. This year she helped organise an event at the Greenwich Museums, when girls from across London and South East England had an adventurous day discovering things maritime and astronomical!

She has also played a leading role in the West Sussex International Scout and Guide camps and will be leading the international team at the next camp, WS 2017.

She has developed a link with the Cocos Foundation and led a trip for 16 girls to South Africa to help in the CoCos project there.

Janet was presented with her award by Pip McKerrow, recently retired Region Chief Commissioner, and her achievements were shared with the gathering of friends and family by Deborah Phillips, current County Commissioner. Janet responded by talking about her Guiding experiences and the enjoyment she had gained from her years of service.

From the letters of support for Janet her Guiding life can be summed up in these words “Janet is passionate about Guiding and puts in countless time and effort. She has the ability to support and enthuse all from the youngest Rainbow to the oldest member.”

Contributed by Girlguiding Sussex Central

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.