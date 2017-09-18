Girls make it to national art competition final

Five young artists from Burgess Hill Girls school have been chosen as finalists in the inaugural National Open Art Children’s Competition – a feat hailed by judges as ‘an incredible achievement’.

Lydia Meda, 12, Georgina Wrigg, 12, Kate Qian, 14, Isobel Critchley, 14, and Kate Bush, 13, will have their work on show at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery in December.

Their work is also being featured on the National Open Art website.

The National Open Art Children’s Competition seeks to nurture and encourage children and young people of all ages and capabilities to engage in the arts and aims to inspire the next generation of artists and creatives.

Headteacher Liz Laybourn said: “As an important new report warns that the UK’s pipeline of creative talent is fracturing because art, media and design are being downgraded in schools, Burgess Hill Girls is even more determined to give creative subjects the importance they deserve in the curriculum.

“This latest success in the National Open Art Children’s Competition is a real thrill and I congratulate the girls concerned.”

Burgess Hill Girls is fast gaining a reputation for the strength of its creative teaching.

Students won three prizes in the recent Festival of Quilts, the largest show of its type in Europe.

The exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery runs from December 5–17. Admission is free.

