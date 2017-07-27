Global fashion retailer to open in town

A global fashion retailer is set to open its doors in Crawley next month and will create up to 35 new jobs.

TK Maxx is opening its second store in the County Oak Retail Park on Thursday, August 17.

We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures. You never know what you might find! A TK Maxx spokesman

The new store will offer even more big labels and designer gems at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, said a spokesman.

They said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in Crawley. We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures. You never know what you might find!

“Pop by often, as there will always be exciting new designer finds and one-off gems for less every time you visit.”

TK Maxx buyers travel the globe to find the hottest products from unique one-off-gems to major labels and up-and-coming designers.

“It’s now even easier for Crawley’s shoppers to discover everything under one roof, with fashion and accessories for women, men and kids to beauty and homeware, all with amazing savings,” added the spokesman.

If people are interested in applying for a position at the brand new store, please visit: www.tjxeurope.com/careers for further information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.