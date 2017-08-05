GLORIOUS GOODWOOD SATURDAY LIVE

The showers have passed ... the sun is out ... and the final day of lorious Goodwood is under way.

With the Qatar Stewards' Cup the main event of the day, the day's racing began in bright sunshine with the race for the horses that didn't make the cut - the Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap Stakes.

That was a triumph for festival sponsors Qatar Racing, for whom Oisin Murphy rode Scorching Heat to an impressive victory - another, the third of the week, for trainer Andrew Balding.

Another trainer who has had a decent week is Mark Johnston - ten times the top trainer at the festival - and he scored again when current No1 jockey Silvestre de Sousa guided Soldier In Action first past the post at 11/1 in theQatar Summer Handicap Stakes.

