Glorious party for Silver Sunday

Residents of Bentswood in Haywards Heath celebrated Silver Sunday in style at the weekend when Saltworks Café in Christ Church kindly accommodated space for a glorious party to celebrate our older friends and their contribution to our community.

Ruth de Mierre, chairman of Haywards Heath Town Team, said: “With the support of MSDC and the Clarion Group, not only was a delicious cream tea served, but our lovely nightingale, Tania Rodd, had our feet tapping and led us all in singing all the old favourites.”

Stephen Hillier, chairmain for Bentswood Community Partnership, added: “We’ve a debt of gratitude to our elders and betters here in Bentswood as they’ve done so much to make it one of the best places to live The BCP is keen to do our small bit to enrichen their lives and avoid isolation.

“Our thanks go to Mid Sussex and the Clarion Group for making this a special event and, of course, to the Children’s Centre’s, Stacey Walker, for a scrumptious tea and Tania for bringing the party alive.”