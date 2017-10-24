Gogglebox star helps in charity shave

Drama students lost their locks for the forthcoming performance ‘Hospital Food’ to raise money for charity.

Hair was cut in aid of Angus Rowland Forget Me Not fund, in memory of Burgess Hill teenager Angus Rowland, who died from blood cancer in 2011.

The snip, which took place on Saturday (October 21), raised at least £2,000.

The boys who are cast in the play, which runs on Saturday and Sunday October 28/29 at the Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, raised awareness of teenage cancer.

Stage manager Alex Ward, who is very attached to his long locks also stepped forward to have his head shaved.

The long length of his hair provided enough to be sent to make wigs for people suffering hair loss through cancer treatment.

Stephen Webb from Gogglebox and his partner Daniel Lustig, from local Hurstpierpoint hair salon ‘Lustig & Webb’ gave up their time to give the cast a haircut.