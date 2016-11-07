Golden Lion Children’s Trust asks for help to win funding

A charity that supports children with special needs is asking the public to help it win funding to take the youngsters on a trip to the theatre.

The Golden Lion Children’s Trust, which also supports disadvantaged families, hopes to win the money through the Aviva Community Fund 2016.

The fund will provide up to £25,000 to more than 800 UK projects across six categories.

The Golden Lion Children’s Trust was formed in 1973 by people working at Gatwick, mainly for British Caledonian Airways.

Chairman Lynda Guy said an award of £3,000 from Aviva would enable the trust to take a group of 50 children with special needs by coach to London, to see the sights and enjoy a performance of Aladdin at a West End theatre.

She added: “Your help with this project would be very much appreciated.

“All you need to do is simply go to www.aviva.co.uk/community-fund and vote.

“Please do this before November 18 to help us help some of the children we support, thank you.”

To vote for the Golden Lions, log on to www.aviva.co.uk/good-thinking/community-fund.

For more information on the trust, visit www.glct.org.uk.

