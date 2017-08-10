GOLF: Mid Sussex Invitation a big success

Have your say

Mid Sussex Golf Club Seniors Section held their annual Invitation event.

A total of 54 seniors took part in the Stableford Better Ball competition.

The winners were Nigel Asplin and Gil Harding (West Hove) with 46 points, followed by Mike Powell and Geoff Short (Ifield) 45 points on count back in second place.

Third was Harold Torkington and Mark Taylor (Crowborough Beacon) again with 45 points on count-back.

Ivor Bennett and Don Grange (Cottesmore) were in fourth place also with 45 points on count-back.

The ‘Nearest the Pin’ winners were Colin Diplock (East Brighton), Barry Lowe (Singing Hills), Olly Husbands and Ray Exall both from Mid Sussex.

Captain Peter Slade presented the prizes to the winners.