Golfing competition raises thousands for Sussex hospice

A golf competition has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The event which took place at Burgess Golf Centre on September 26 made £2,100 for the St Peter and St James’ hospice in Lewes.

More than 130 players took to the tee in their efforts to raise cash.

Bruce Whalley, manager at the golf centre, said it was good to give the cash to the hospice.

He said: “It was a really enjoyable day and I am pleased we raised this amount to support the work of the hospice.

“I think everyone is realising you need to raise money for hospices.

“You get a realisation on the importance of doing things like this.”

The hospice receive 14 per cent of their funding from the government and have to raise more than £2.6 million every year through fundraising.

Patients do not need to pay to stay at the hospice meaning raising funds is imperative.

Mr Whalley said: “People need to realise the great work this hospice is doing.

“They have to make the personal decision to help by raising money to support this organisation.”

St Peter and St James improves the lives of people who have life-limiting or terminal illness.

They support patients to live actively until they come to the end of their lives.