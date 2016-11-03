Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets go on sale

Tickets for the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival are now on sale.

Both high profile events at the famous motor circuit attract thousands of visitors from all over the globe.

Tickets can be purchased at www.goodwood.com and at the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will be staged on June 22-25 2017.

Goodwood Revival is September 8-10 next year.

Tickets for the 75th Members’ Meeting, held from March 18-19 2017 are also currently available.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.