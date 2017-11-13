GP surgeries to expand after council funding

Two GP surgeries have received thousands of pounds in funding from Mid Sussex District Council.

The funds, which have come from developers’ contribitions, are to expand both surgeries.

Lindfield Medical Centre has received £68,957.66 and Northlands Wood Medical Centre has secured £55,833.66.

Both facilities will use the money to fund the creation of an additional consulting room at each centre for a nurse or GP to use.

Rebecca Slattery-Kavanagh, practice manager at Northlands Wood Medical Centre, said: “Northlands Wood has seen rapid growth in its patient list as a result of new housing developments in the area.

“The award of this funding is fantastic news because it will allow us to continue taking on new patients and will ensure the sustainability of the practice for the future.

“We hope to start the work to create an additional consulting room on the first floor in spring 2018.”

Developers’ contributions contribute towards the infrastructure improvements that are necessary to ensure new developments make a positive contribution to the area and community.

The funding for Lindfield Medical Centre has been provided as a result of new developments near Gravelye Lane, Lyoth Lane and Newton Road in Lindfield.

The funding for Northlands Wood Medical Centre has also arisen from the developments near Gravelye Lane and Lyoth Lane, as well as the Wilmington Way development in Haywards Heath.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, MSDC cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth, said: “When new housing is built it’s vitally important that we invest in, and continue to secure developer contributions towards local infrastructure to make sure our community facilities continue to improve for residents.

“We know that medical provision is a big concern for many people so I’m delighted that these developer contributions will be used to expand GP services.”

Geraldine Hoban, accountable officer at NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), added: “The CCG has worked closely with the council on this funding bid. We are delighted to have secured additional investment in primary care in these areas of planned population growth.”