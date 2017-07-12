Grab a cuppa at new coffee shop in town

A new coffee shop has opened in Burgess Hill and is trying to reach out to people in the town.

HOME Coffee House can be found in Kings Church, Victoria Road.

The new coffee shop can be found in Kings Church. Picture: Liz Pearce

It also offers cakes, pastries and sandwiches – and wraps will soon be on offer.

Manager Sam Marson, 24, who is employed by the church, said: “We are taking it step by step and it is a working progress. We did a soft launch and slowly it has started to get busier.

“We mainly serve Victoria Business Park at the moment as we are right in the centre. There are about 1,500 people there Monday to Friday.

“We have done it as well as we can and have had professionals in to help us, to complete it with high standards.

“We offer really good coffee – from the Monmouth Coffee Company – so we are trying to compete with the high street.”

Tim Goodenough at Kings Church added: “Our heart behind establishing HOME Coffee house is to bless our local community, we hope to do that by providing a relaxing space for people to meet with colleagues and friends.”

HOME Coffee House is open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

Find out more via www.facebook.com/HOMECoffeeHouse.

