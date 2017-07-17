Grand opening of Costa Coffee

A new Costa Coffee is opening in Haywards Heath on Friday (July 21).

Town mayor councillor Jim Knight will officially declare the coffee shop open in Sydney Road at 10am by cutting the ribbon.

Eight jobs for local staff are up for grabs. Picture: Goldex Investments Group Ltd T/A Costa Coffee

A spokesman said: “This store will provide an alternative and exciting meeting place for our customers, whilst providing eight new jobs for local staff, and providing opportunities for our existing staff to progress into more senior roles with the company.

“We are very excited about opening our new store.”

