Grand opening of new Book Den

Burgess Hill District Lions Club is opening a new book shop in the town.

After months of refurbishing, the Book Dens’ grand opening will be on Saturday July 1, in Church Walk.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani will officially declare it open at 10am, with support from the Burgess Hill Marching Youth.

Books can be donated to the shop and can be delivered after that date at the rear entrance in Crescent Way.

