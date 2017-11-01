Green community space transformed thanks to Hassocks garden centre

People living in isolation can now enjoy a beautiful and calming social space thanks to the support of a local business.

Tates of Sussex, which own three garden centres across the county, has been labelled as a ‘Godsend’ by a community project which has been struggling to complete a greenhouse.

The space will provide a therapeutic experience for those who feel isolated engaging them with gardening activities.

The Your Sutton Community Project published an appeal on social media where staff at South Downs Nurseries, in Hassocks, saw and decided to help.

The aim was to transform a derelict plant tunnel into an indoor garden, providing a peaceful seating area while offering hands-on experience.

Kevin Plicio, from the team who campaigned for the transformation, says they are delighted with the outcome.

He said: “We are a tiny, unfunded operation and all that we grow is used to plant up 16 community garden plots that we have planned to showcase community achievement.

“Local volunteers help us to provide an inclusive horticulture community project and therapeutic activities to those who might otherwise for whatever circumstances, find themselves isolated or struggling to integrate with the wider community.

“The donation of glass panes by South Downs Nurseries has been a Godsend and allowed us to transform our community space.

“Thank you so much for helping to make a very big difference at our project.”

Sarah Mead, of South Downs Nurseries, in Hassocks, added: “We were delighted to answer the cri de coeur and make available the necessary glass panes for this most worthwhile and innovative project to create work-based learning opportunities in a community plant nursery.”

At least 30 volunteers support the work.

The work has previously earned a joint-first place in the recent Sutton In Bloom best Community Garden competition.

The work of the project is beginning to be recognised and supported by local companies and organisations too.