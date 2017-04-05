Group take on ‘hell of a crazy’ car journey!

A Haywards Heath man and his friends are travelling the world in two budget cars bought online.

Max White, 23, and six of his pals have already crossed 37 countries in just half a year.

Members of the group enjoying their travels

The group, who have named themselves Global Convoy, have attracted a number of sponsors and half of the funds donated will be going to Cancer Research UK.

Max said: “We have currently crossed 37 countries across three continents and should cross another 30 plus and two more continents before we get back to Haywards Heath to create one giant lap of the world!

“The cars are a Skoda Felicia 1998 and a Nissan Micra 1994. They cost £75 and £150 and were given no special modifications or upgrades whatsoever to help them along.

“It could possibly be the first round the world overland trip starting and finishing in Haywards Heath. And even if it isn’t, it’s a hell of a crazy journey!

The group bought the budget cars off Gumtree and have already been through some crazy places

“We’ve currently a big mix of nationalities and over the course of this trip have had over 20 different ones.”

The group bought the budget cars off the website Gumtree, and have driven them through some ‘crazy’ places already and both sets of wheels have managed to survive.

Max added: “They have been through Siberia, The Aral Sea in Uzbekistan, over a 4,000m mountain pass between Kyrgyzstan and China and through tropical jungles in Mexico and Belize.

“We’re determined to drive these amazing cars home.

Global Convoy are taking a giant lap of the world

“We’re currently on the other side of the planet in Guatemala and are trying to save up funds to pay for the shipping from Brazil to Africa in order to drive the cars home over the next six months.”

The group are documenting their travels on Facebook and can be found by searching ‘Global Convoy’.

People can also view the group’s latest videos and pictures on their website via www.globalconvoy.com.

