Guiding you through the menopause experience

“There is nothing wrong with us... we are living the menopause experience” entrepreneurs Joanne and Paula tell menopausal women.

On 22nd of October in Horsted Keynes, Paula Adams and Joanne de Diepold Braham will hold an introductory workshop that supports women to connect with the feelings that arise on the journey through menopause.

‘Awaken the Divine Feminine’, the first in the series of four workshops, begins the process to discover the Divine Feminine within.

Paula and Joanne launched Openheartedworkshops in response to ‘women living for almost half their lives on one side of the menopause and having no social support in our society to comfortably transition to the other’.

This introductory workshop will give you a deepening connection to this as an empowering rite of passage.

“We start with setting our intention for the day and then explore the symptoms of menopause and psychological changes, with information on some of the different natural supports.

“This will gradually be expanded on throughout the series,” said Joanne.

Following grounding meditations within this safe and supported space, all menopausal symptoms, experiences, and feelings about menopause are welcomed.

An unshakeable link to the deeper aspect of ourselves is forged creating an awareness of feelings that might block alignment with this extraordinary process.

You will take away an unconditional understanding of who you truly are at this important time.

“First-hand experience of the lack of understanding and support for menopausal women was a shock to me. I am passionate about readdressing this imbalance and am excited to be able to offer a safe place for women to come together, to share and find out how transformational and inspiring menopause is,” said Paula.

Contributed by Openheartedworkshops

