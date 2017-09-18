Hang glider stuck in tree

Emergency services are currently rescuing a hang glider who is stuck in a tree in Poynings.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident off Saddlescombe Road just before 3pm today (September 18).

Thehang glider stuck in a tree. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman said the hang glider had got stuck 80 feet up in a tree on the north-side of Devil’s Dyke.

She added: “The incident is on-going and several agencies are on scene, including the heart team from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), a technical rescue unit, a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter and air ambulance.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said the man, believed to be in his fifties and from North London, is not reported to have been injured.

The hang glider is not reported to have been injured. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

An air ambulance at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

