Have a ‘jolly’ at Summer Festival today

Head to St John the Evangelist’s Church in Burgess Hill today and enjoy a host of activities – as part of the town’s Summer Festival.

Until 3pm today visitors can enjoy flower arranging workshops, hand massages and various stands in the church in Lower Church Road.

There will also be live music provided by Burgess Hill School for Girls and Chris and Ali Steynor from Lindfield.

A spokesman from the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC) said: “It was wonderful to see faces new and old at our stall at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday, with our splat the rat game.

“It was a great success, and thank you all for your kind donations.

“Today we will be hosting a jolly in St. John’s Church as part of the Burgess Hill Festival from 10am until 3pm.”

As well as activities guests can go to the regular weekly IT-drop in session, which runs until 1pm, to get help with a computer, tablet, or smart phone.

The Spire Café will also be serving refreshments on the day.

MSOPC is charity that aims to reduce loneliness and isolation and help to open the lines of communication between older residents and the local authorities.

For more information call 01444 242760 or email chairman@msopc.org.uk. Or visit www.msopc.org.uk.

