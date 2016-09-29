Have you seen missing Richard Skipp from Cuckfield?

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 51-year-old Richard Skipp from Cuckfield.

Mr Skipp left his address in Ashburnham Drive on Monday, September 26 at 6am to go to work in his red Skoda Fabia.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins and of medium build with short, curly brown hair and blue eyes. He usually wears jeans, t-shirts and a zip-up jacket.

Missing persons co-ordinator Katherine Witt said: “We are concerned about Richard because this is out of character for him.

“Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is ok.”

Members of the public who see Richard or have any information about his whereabouts should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1462 of 27/09.

