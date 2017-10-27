Have your say on town brand

Mid Sussex District Council is looking to develop a brand for Burgess Hill and needs your help.

The aim of the brand is to help raise awareness about the exciting plans for the town and to act as a catalyst for further business investment.

However, the council needs your help to select the right option.

As part of the overall regeneration plans for the town, the council is working with Social Communications – a national public affairs agency, to deliver a coherent and comprehensive approach to communications about all the new developments.

The agency has previously consulted with councillors about the the key priorities that need to be reflected in any branding.

More than 600 residents have also took part in street surveys to help identify what the brand needs to say about the town.

As of yesterday, option one was taking the lead, the council has revealed on Twitter.

People can have their say by visiting www.burgesshill.net or on Twitter by using the #BurgessHillDecides hashtag.

Alternatively people can have their say in person today at Tesco in Hammonds Farm, Jane Murray Way, until 6pm, or tomorrow in Church Road, from 10am to 4pm.

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk