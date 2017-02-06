Haywards Heath care home receives glowing CQC report

Staff from Oakwood Court residential care home in Haywards Heath were ecstatic to receive a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Care staff and management at the home in Amberley Close, which is run by Sussex Housing and Care, were praised for their caring, professional yet friendly approach and for taking time to communicate with residents at all times.

The unannounced inspection took place on June 28 and 29 last year and the care home received a ‘good’ rating across all areas.

The care home provides accommodation for up to 33 older people, some of whom are living with mental and physical health needs and who may need support with their personal care.

The report said: “There was a friendly, warm and comfortable atmosphere and people were cared for by staff that were kind and caring.”

Sussex Housing and Care, a not-for-profit housing association, provides sheltered housing, independent living and care homes and Oakwood Court is one of four care homes owned by the provider, which all received a ‘good’ rating from the CQC.

The organisation was formed in 1946 by a group of Seaford residents working in senior positions within health and housing, with a collective ethos that in later life there should be security, and that no-one in their later years should find themselves stranded with nowhere to go, and no-one to befriend them.

