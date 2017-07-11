Haywards Heath man ordained as a deacon

A Haywards Heath man has been ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church.

Paul Bilton, a parishioner of St Paul’s Catholic Church in Haywards Heath, was ordained on Sunday (July 9), by reverend Richard Moth, bishop of Diocese of Arundel and Brighton.

Deacon Paul Bilton with bishop Richard. Picture: �Focus Photography 2017

A full church saw him ordained for service in the church.

He was joined by his wife, Helen, daughter, Maria, and two sons, Liam and Isaac – and other deacons.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to finding out what God has in store for me as I embark on his new adventure in the diaconate, and am very grateful to all those who have supported me to get this far.”

During the ordination, bishop Richard said to Paul: “Jesus said, ‘come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest.’

“Indeed, so many people in the world today are overburdened, and they will look to our new deacon, Paul to help them with their burdens.

“Jesus gives us a model of simplicity and humility and Paul, this must be your model, a humble servant of the lord for others, that they might copy you and become humble servants of the lord.”

The idea of becoming a deacon was first planted in Paul’s mind by his then parish priest when he lived in London in the early years of married life.

Having reached a point in life where it started to look possible in practical terms, he approached his current parish priest about it in 2012.

After a period of selection and discernment his studies began in earnest in Autumn 2014.

The ordination was followed by a reception in the local school hall and deacon Paul was joined by family, friends, clergy and parishioners.

For diocesan information contact Mark Woods, diocesan communications officer on 01293 651170 or 07528 438042, or visit www.abdiocese.org.uk.

