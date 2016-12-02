Haywards Heath residents’ vote ‘yes’ in Neighbourhood Plan referendum

Residents in Haywards Heath have voted in favour of using a Neighbourhood Plan to determine local planning applications.

The town-wide referendum was held yesterday (December 1) and the community was asked if they wanted Mid Sussex District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan – to help decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

The people of Haywards Heath voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of the plan, with 3117 residents voting ‘yes’ and 328 residents voting ‘no’, it has been confirmed.

The turnout was 15.54 per cent.

Neighbourhood plans are a way for local people to decide the future of their town or village.

Town and parish councils work alongside residents to produce the plans, which set out general planning policies, such as where new homes and offices should be built and what they should look like.

Once a Neighbourhood Plan is complete, a town or village wide referendum is held to ask all residents what they think of the proposed plan.

If more than 50 per cent of people in the area vote in favour then the Neighbourhood Plan is used to decide future planning applications.

Mid Sussex District Council will now meet on 14 December 2016 to consider whether the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan should be ‘made’.

Once the plan is ‘made’ it will be used by the district council to decide planning applications in Haywards Heath.

