Haywards Heath Town Council confirms budget

Haywards Heath Town Council has approved a rise in its council tax precept of 4 per cent - £1.75 more per year for a Band D property from £43.83 to £45.58 per annum.

The budget for 2017-18 was confirmed by the Full Council on January 30.

The council said the rise will enable it to be at the forefront of innovative initiatives such as its Highways Cluster partnership, the Community Warden Pilot, to deliver its recently adopted Neighbourhood Plan, and to pursue the development of a Country Park, a new Cemetery and additional allotment land.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, chairman of the policy and finance committee, said: “Haywards Heath Town Council provides excellent value for money for Haywards Heath residents.

“We have set a responsible budget for 2017/18 which provides the funding necessary to provide improved and additional services to the town, some of which are innovative and groundbreaking, including the delivery of its recently adopted Neighbourhood Plan, which will provide the town with much needed new community facilities.”

