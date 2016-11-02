Haywards Heath Town Council to organise Remembrance Sunday service

Haywards Heath Town Council will be once again organising the Remembrance Sunday service for the town.

The service, conducted by Reverend Ray Smith, will begin at 10.45am at the War Memorial on Muster Green on Sunday, November 13.

A two minute silence will take place at 11.00am.

A spokesperson from Haywards Heath Town Council said the service will be attended by local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public.

Music will be played by Haywards Heath Concert Brass and all are welcome to attend.

Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

For more information on the service, please contact the town council on 01444 455694.

