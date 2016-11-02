Haywards Heath Town Council urge residents to vote yes in referendum

Haywards Heath Town Council are urging residents to vote yes in the Neighbourhood Plan Referendum.

‘The future of Haywards Heath town will be decided in the referendum’, a spokesperson from Haywards Heath Town Council said.

The referendum is being held on Thursday, December 1, and the town council are calling on residents to vote yes for a ‘bright future’.

“The neighbourhood plan has been developed for local people by local people,” said the spokesperson.

“We started to write the plan in July 2011 and during the intervening five years there have been six public consultations, so residents have significantly shaped this proposal for the town’s future.

“We have listened to members of the public and reflected their opinion on issues, such as providing more open space and new allotments, and protecting parks and playing fields.”

The town council prepared the neighbourhood plan and submitted it to Mid Sussex District Council as the local planning authority to be reviewed. This was to ensure that the neighbourhood plan does not conflict with their planning policies and that the policies within the neighbourhood plan are land related and can be used to determine planning permissions.

The plan was approved by Mid Sussex District Council and a planning inspector was appointed.

However, as the plan was not agreed by the inspector, a referendum was decided.

The spokesperson added: “The success of the neighbourhood plan at referendum, which requires more than 50 per cent of the vote to be in favour will mean that the plan will form part of the local planning framework.

“Therefore, the town council asks that Haywards Heath residents vote a resounding yes to supporting the neighbourhood plan because it holds the key to the local community controlling the future of Haywards Heath, and without it, residents will lose all control of the town’s destiny.”

The plan seeks to allocate land for housing, allotments, a new cemetery and country park and if it receives 51 per cent in favour from those who voted, it is then adopted.

If the plan is turned down at referendum, residents will have no control over any future development in the town, 25 per cent of infrastructure monies that are received by Haywards Heath Town Council will be lost and Mid Sussex District Council will develop an allocations document, which the community will have no control over the finances and infrastructure.

Polling stations across the five Haywards Heath wards will be open from 7am to 10pm on December 1 and all those registered on the electoral roll and live within the Haywards Heath town boundary will be eligible to vote and should have received a polling card.

Eligible voters can apply for postal votes by November 16 and proxy votes by November 23.

Residents not on the electoral roll, but are wishing to vote in the referendum, must register by November 15.

For further information, please contact the Mid Sussex District Council electoral registration office on 01444 477003 or email elections@midsussex.gov.uk) or follow this link: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to complete a registration.

The Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan can be found at http://www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/Neighbourhood-Plan-.aspx.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.